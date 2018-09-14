Man wanted for flashing girl walking home from school in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

The Pasadena Police Department is looking for this man, who is accused of exposing himself to a girl.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of indecent exposure is wanted by the Pasadena Police Department.

Detectives say the man exposed himself to a girl as she was walking home from school.

The man is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, 5'10" and 175 pounds. He may have a tattoo on his right arm.

Police say the suspect was last seen walking through an apartment at 1000 Curtis Avenue, in the direction of Houston Avenue.

If you know who this man is, call Pasadena Police Detective C. Ibarra at 713-986-3583.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
flasherindecent exposuremost wantedtexas newsPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE Hurricane Florence: Storm makes landfall in North Carolina
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from Jacksonville, North Carolina hotel
People trapped on roofs and in attics as Florence batters NC
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Coastal counties under Flash Flood Watch until noon Friday
HPD officer arrested for DWI outside child's school
Show More
Woman claims HPD won't help get squatter out of home
East Bernard runner won't let impairment slow her down
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
School sex scandals on the rise in the Houston area
Why Hurricane Florence is still a dangerous storm
More News