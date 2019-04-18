Man shot woman who had mace and Taser because he thought he was being robbed: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after police say he told them he shot a woman, who had mace and a Taser, because he thought he was about to be robbed.Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the man and a different woman were sitting in a car at an apartment complex at 2500 Westridge near Kirby in southwest Houston, when he says the woman with the mace and Taser walked up to them.Thinking the woman came up to rob him, he fired one shot, hitting her in the arm, police say.She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.It's unknown right now if the man will be charged.