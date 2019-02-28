Man threatens to shoot bystanders at Houston motel: police

A SWAT situation is underway at a motel in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after police said he threatened to open fire on "anyone who walked in his path" in northeast Houston.

The alleged threat to 911 dispatchers sparked a SWAT standoff Thursday night at the Sahara Motel in the 6100 block of Wayne Street.

The man was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. and transported to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect is believed to suffer from mental illness.
