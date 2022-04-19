manhunt

Police searching for man who led officers on chase after crashing stolen ambulance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who stole an ambulance from Memorial Hermann Hospital led officers on a chase Tuesday morning, according to Houston police. Police said it ended when the suspect hit a parked vehicle in west Houston.

Officers responded to a call about the stolen ambulance at about 10:15 a.m. in the Texas Medical Center.

The chase ended when the man crashed into a parked vehicle near Harwin Drive and Boone Road, according to police. Officers said they are still looking for the suspect who ran from the scene after the crash.

The only description police released about the suspect, believed to be a Black man, is he has tattoos on both arms.

No injuries were reported but residents are advised to avoid the area.



