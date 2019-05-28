Man steals English Bulldog worth $2,500 from woman in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to identify the person accused of stealing a $2,500 English Bulldog from a woman in southeast Houston.On May 3, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a stolen puppy in the 2300 block of south Wayside.Authorities say a teen, believed to be 16 to 18 years old, met up with a woman who wanted to sell a bulldog for $2,500.Surveillance video from the parking lot shows the teen holding the puppy and then running away.The woman told authorities that the teen was checking the puppy out before he started making threats towards her. Moments later, he ran off with the puppy.Authorities described the teen as a black male, 16 to 18 years old, 5'10" to 6', 150 to 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.