Driver in red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck sought by HPD for questioning in man's stabbing death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pickup driver is wanted for questioning after a man was found stabbed to death in east Houston on Monday.

The Houston Police Department responded to the deadly stabbing at about 3:20 p.m. at 6900 Avenue S, near 69th and Wayside.

A man was found lying in the roadway, unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HPD looking into man's death near Avenue S and Wayside in east Houston

On Tuesday, HPD released images of a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a black toolbox in the bed. Police said surveillance footage captured the truck leaving the area.

Anyone with information on the driver of the pickup truck or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.