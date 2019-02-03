Man stabbed and left alone inside SE Houston home

The victim is not providing authorities with any additional information.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities responded to a call about a man being stabbed multiple times at 11000 Linden Gate in southeast Houston early Sunday morning.

Police are searching for three suspects that may be responsible for stabbing the man several times under his arms and in his torso area.

He has been transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
