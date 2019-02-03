Cutting/Stabbing Investigation: 11000 Linden Gate. Male stabbed in the abdomen, transported to Clear Lake Regional.. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 3, 2019

Authorities responded to a call about a man being stabbed multiple times at 11000 Linden Gate in southeast Houston early Sunday morning.Police are searching for three suspects that may be responsible for stabbing the man several times under his arms and in his torso area.The victim is not providing authorities with any additional information.He has been transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.