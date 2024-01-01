Man crashes into light poles after being shot during argument in road on NYE in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in southwest Houston on New Year's Eve.

Houston police said the victim was driving in the 6000 block of Clarewood Drive near Fountain View Drive shortly before midnight when he ran into another man he knew, who was also driving.

The two argued and at some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds.

HPD said the victim was shot at least one time in the head before he crashed into several light poles down the road.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators described the gunman only as a Hispanic male in his 20s. He reportedly had a beard and was wearing gray sweats.