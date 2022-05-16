man shot

Police searching for man with distinct red hair after shooting on Hardy Street

Man shot by 2 suspects while watching eclipse on his roof, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot Sunday while watching the lunar eclipse from his roof, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened at at about 11:30 p.m. on Hardy Street and Frawley in north Houston.

Police said they are now searching for a man with bright red dyed hair. He and another suspect were provoked and fired shots after the victim asked a simple question, according to HPD.

"As they were walking down the street, the man on the roof, our victim, asked them if they were lost. I guess they got agitated by the question and one of them took two shots, striking our victim in the lower back area," said an HPD officer.

The wounded man had to be lowered to the ground using a fire department ladder truck.

The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown.
