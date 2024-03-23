HPD investigating fatal shooting where man was found dead in SE Houston intersection Friday evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was discovered in an intersection in southeast Houston late Friday evening.
According to Christopher Hassig with HPD, officers responded to the 4300 block of Brisbane and Safeguard.
The Houston Fire Department was already on scene and located a man who appeared to have been shot several times, Hassig said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was described as a Black man, with no age confirmed
Witnesses, police said, reportedly heard gunshots and were unable to identify the man.
HPD said there is no suspect description at this time.