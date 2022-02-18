'It was just senseless violence,' Father killed over minor accident in Jersey Village, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family said they have forgiven the suspect who shot their loved one to death after what police described as a minor car accident in Jersey Village.
Robert Michael Gault, 28, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 33-year-old Dontae Thomas.
On Sunday, Gault shot and killed Thomas during an argument that started with a minor car accident in the parking lot of the Kessler Jersey Village Apartments in Pleasant Colony Drive, Jersey Village police said. The two men were neighbors.
Police said the argument between the men escalated, which led Gault to take out a gun and fire at Thomas. Gault stayed on the scene and was arrested.
"It's just a car. They make cars every day. They make a car like yours the next year, every year," said Thomas' brother, Lawrence Springs, Jr.
Thomas' family said he leaves behind five kids, and said they will talk to them about him.
"It was just senseless violence that didn't have to happen," said Thomas' uncle, Robert A. Williams.
But they have moved on, they say, from the man accused of killing him.
"We know God, and we believe in God, and we all agreed that we will forgive this young man for what he's done. And we have peace within ourselves that God will do what he's going to do. And we're OK with that," said Thomas' mother, Gaylynn Williams. "He was loved by many."
Gault remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
