man killed

Man shot to death outside Jersey Village apartment complex following minor car accident, police say

Man killed outside Jersey Village apartment after 'minor car accident'

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death outside an apartment complex in Jersey Village Sunday afternoon following an argument over what police described as a minor motor vehicle accident.

Officers were called at about 1:13 p.m. to the 11000 block of Pleasant Colony Drive where they found a 33-year-old man dead in the parking lot.

During the investigation, officers found the suspect remained at the scene and was detained.

In the middle of the victim and suspect's verbal argument, the suspect retrieved a gun and shot the man, according to police.

The suspect and victim were identified but their names are not yet being released due to the ongoing investigation. Police said both the suspect and the victim lived at the apartments.
