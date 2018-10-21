Man shot to death in front of 3 kids outside apartment in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been fatally shot outside an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 15600 block of Bammel Village Drive on Sunday afternoon. There were several bullet holes in an SUV, where a man in his 30s was shot and killed.

Deputies say there was an argument between the victim and another man.

The victim was seen trying to get away from the shooting suspect when he was caught by the gunfire. He fell to the ground and died at the scene.

Deputies say three young children and a family member were inside the SUV. They all survived.

Lt. Kim Fonville with the sheriff's office said, "Very close. The children were in the back seat of the Tahoe. I observed a bullet hole in the tailgate. Thankfully, no one was struck."

Investigators say the victim and the suspect may know each other. No one has been arrested.

