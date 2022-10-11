Shooting suspect allegedly left in victim's car from scene outside west Houston apartment

The alleged crime unfolded outside the Serenity at Cityside apartments in west Houston, police said. Two unknown suspects remain on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death and another is fighting for his life at a hospital after Houston police said some sort of disturbance escalated in the parking lot of an apartment complex in west Houston.

Officers were called at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Serenity at Cityside apartment homes in the 6000 block of Beverly Hills Street.

When they arrived, police said they found one of the men dead with a number of gunshot wounds. His identity has not been released.

The other victim, a 32-year-old man, was also found shot and rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators later learned that a suspect took off in one of the victim's silver 2012 Kia Optima. There was also a second suspect who allegedly fled on foot.

The motive is not yet known, but if you know any information on this case, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.