man killed

1 person detained after man fatally shot in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies were called to the 21400 block of Wicker Forest Lane at about 2:30 p.m.


Upon arrival, deputies said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim did receive treatment at the scene, but deputies later confirmed he died.

A person was detained, but it was unclear if they are a suspect or a witness in the incident.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.




