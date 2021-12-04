1 person detained after man fatally shot in NE Harris County, deputies say

HAPPENING NOW- SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 21400 block of Wicker Forest Lane, the Kenswick Subdivision. A male victim was shot multiple times.



Emergency Medical services are on scene treating the victim.



Investigation is on going.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9NZEtlEyp3 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 4, 2021

@HCSOTexas Homicide & Crime Scene investigators are responding to 21400 blk of Wicker Forest Ln. @Pct4Constable responded to a call at the location and found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased on scene. One person is detained. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/dukr33KXcQ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 4, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.Deputies were called to the 21400 block of Wicker Forest Lane at about 2:30 p.m.Upon arrival, deputies said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim did receive treatment at the scene, but deputies later confirmed he died.A person was detained, but it was unclear if they are a suspect or a witness in the incident.It was unclear what led to the shooting.