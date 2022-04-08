TSU student accidentally killed by gun that was believed to be unloaded, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student was killed in an accidental shooting at an apartment complex near Texas Southern University on Thursday night, Houston police say.At about 11:05 p.m. HPD responded to a shooting at the apartment located at 3600 Rosewood Street.HPD learned TSU police officers had discovered the wounded victim and two friends who were attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, says HPD Detective Perez.The victim and his roommate were visiting another friend's apartment when the roommate of the victim was handling a gun that police say he believed to be unloaded before pulling the trigger and accidentally striking the victim in the torso.Houston Fire Department Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The two other men were not injured in the shooting. The victim's identity is being verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.Texas Southern University released the following statement: