TSU student accidentally killed by gun that was believed to be unloaded, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student was killed in an accidental shooting at an apartment complex near Texas Southern University on Thursday night, Houston police say.
At about 11:05 p.m. HPD responded to a shooting at the apartment located at 3600 Rosewood Street.
HPD learned TSU police officers had discovered the wounded victim and two friends who were attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, says HPD Detective Perez.
The victim and his roommate were visiting another friend's apartment when the roommate of the victim was handling a gun that police say he believed to be unloaded before pulling the trigger and accidentally striking the victim in the torso.
Houston Fire Department Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The two other men were not injured in the shooting. The victim's identity is being verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Texas Southern University released the following statement:
The Texas Southern University family is saddened by an accidental shooting in campus housing overnight. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim whose life was lost. The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. This was an isolated and accidental incident. All Tiger lives are precious. We are launching a campaign to educate our students and the community about gun safety and awareness. Counselors are available to help students who have been affected by the incident and those who need additional support. Students may contact the University Counseling Center at 713-313-7804. Faculty and Staff members can receive support through the University's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by contacting Human Resources at 713-313-7521.
Please keep the student's family and the entire TSU community in your thoughts and prayers. We are strong and we will get through this together.
This story is developing. See back for more information
