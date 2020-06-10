Argument over $40 ends in deadly shooting at north Harris Co. motel

An argument that may have started over $40 ended in the deadly shooting of a man at a north Harris County motel.

The shooting happened at the North Villa Inn off the North Freeway, according to authorities.

Clara Young, a friend of the victim, told ABC13 she had left her money in the victim's room and was trying to get it back when the shooting happened.

"I accidentally left my money in his room a couple of days ago," she said. "(I) ask him for the money, and the man literally pulled out a weapon and just started shooting. He shot him probably eight times over $40 I had left in the room and was trying to get back."

Young says the victim is in his early 20s.
