Man left in critical condition after shooting in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

Saturday, December 31, 2022 2:13AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to an active scene where one man has been shot in northeast Harris County.

The incident happened in the 14600 block of Longview Street. Preliminary information states that this shooting reportedly involved a married couple, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The man is said to be in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or who was involved.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

