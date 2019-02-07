Man shot in the head in front of 3 children in north Harris Co.

A bystander who caught the shooting aftermath on camera says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New video shows what happened after an eruption of gunfire left a man with a gunshot wound to the head, right in front of three children.

A bystander named Ed tells ABC13 Eyewitness News he was hungry Thursday morning and looking for something to eat when he heard what he thought was road construction on FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard.

What he soon learned was a man had been shot, in plain view of his children.

"The guy was on the ground crying and stuff, crying about 'My brother, my brother, my brother'" Ed said. "I saw them pulling out the kids, I saw the guy on the ground, I saw the guy in the car... I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Harris County Sheriff's Office said they're looking for a gray or silver Grand Marquis with a black hood believed to be the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies said they believe the man who was shot in the head was targeted.

"It wasn't something that was at random. They targeted the vehicle and now we have to find out why," Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.
Witness Feras Qaqish, who works at nearby 2 Quick Automotive, described seeing a white Corolla pull up to the intersection, preparing to turn, when six or seven rounds were shot.

"I honestly thought it was fireworks or something," Qaqish said. "Some kids popping off fireworks."

The victim was possibly en route to Moctezuma Appliances. The manager told ABC13 that the victim worked at the store.

"One of my guys went across the street and noticed the man had three bullet wounds to the head. Blood was coming out everywhere. I had my technician hold his head and apply pressure," Qaqish said. "We fought to work together and, you know, we're supposed to help."

