Man shot in neck during carjacking in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Two carjackers are on the run after shooting a man in the neck and stealing his car in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say two carjackers are on the run after shooting a man in the neck and stealing his car in southwest Houston.

According to police, a man and woman carjacked the victim in a parking lot on Gulfton St. near Renwick Rd. on Tuesday night. They shot him with a shotgun, but grazed him in the neck.

The carjackers then took the man's red Honda.

"Right now, we're waiting for him to get his medical treatment, interview him further, get a better description of the vehicle and suspects," said an officer on the scene.

Police hope surveillance video will help them get better description of the carjackers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News