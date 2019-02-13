Man shot in neck during carjacking in southwest Houston

Police say two carjackers are on the run after shooting a man in the neck and stealing his car in southwest Houston.According to police, a man and woman carjacked the victim in a parking lot on Gulfton St. near Renwick Rd. on Tuesday night. They shot him with a shotgun, but grazed him in the neck.The carjackers then took the man's red Honda."Right now, we're waiting for him to get his medical treatment, interview him further, get a better description of the vehicle and suspects," said an officer on the scene.Police hope surveillance video will help them get better description of the carjackers.