Man shot in buttocks at party in Fort Bend County

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the buttocks while attending a house party in northeast Fort Bend County.Deputies say there were lots of young people going in and out of the home on Ashland Bridge near Roller Miller Lane.The suspect drove by and fired a couple rounds, hitting a man in the buttocks. He was taken to the hospital, but will be OK.Deputies are questioning several people. No word yet on the suspect or the vehicle.