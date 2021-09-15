Houston police looking for gunman who shot 22-year-old to death at hotel on city's north side

Officials say 22-year-old Coal Stevens was found dead at an inn located in the 12500 block of North Freeway near Greens Road.
Witnesses reported hearing gunfire at the hotel at about 4 a.m.
When officers arrived, they said Stevens had been shot to death inside one of the rooms.
Investigators say they believe Stevens and the gunman were meeting up at the hotel for a business transaction when the shooting took place.
When Stevens arrived, the suspect reportedly showed a pistol while demanding money, according to police. The shooter then fired towards Stevens, striking him once.
The suspected gunman was described as a Black man, wearing a black hoodie and a face mask. Police believe he took off northbound, towards Rankin Road in a white 4-door sedan that they believe is a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.
Investigators were reviewing surveillance video of the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.