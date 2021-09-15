Houston police looking for gunman who shot 22-year-old to death at hotel on city's north side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11023107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is now surveillance video showing the moments leading up to a 22-year-old's murder at a hotel just off the North Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a north Houston hotel as the person believed to have pulled the trigger remains on the run.Officials say 22-year-old Coal Stevens was found dead at an inn located in the 12500 block of North Freeway near Greens Road.Witnesses reported hearing gunfire at the hotel at about 4 a.m.When officers arrived, they said Stevens had been shot to death inside one of the rooms.Investigators say they believe Stevens and the gunman were meeting up at the hotel for a business transaction when the shooting took place.When Stevens arrived, the suspect reportedly showed a pistol while demanding money, according to police. The shooter then fired towards Stevens, striking him once.The suspected gunman was described as a Black man, wearing a black hoodie and a face mask. Police believe he took off northbound, towards Rankin Road in a white 4-door sedan that they believe is a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.Investigators were reviewing surveillance video of the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.