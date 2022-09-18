Homeowner's nephew arrested in shootout that left 18-year-old dead in Spring, records show

A man was allegedly shot during an altercation at Blodgett Peak Trail in Spring, Harris County deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with the murder of a teenager was released on bond one day before the shooting, according to court documents.

The video above is from a previous report.

Daniel Hines, 21, appeared in court on Saturday after he was arrested for shooting 18-year-old Curtis Mobley after he was found in his 14-year-old girlfriend's bed. The 14-year-old was Hines' cousin.

Hines had been released out on bond for criminal trespassing the day before the shooting occurred, according to court records.

According to Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:10 a.m. on Friday, a 911 call came in from a residence on Blodgett Peak Trail in Spring.

According to investigators, the homeowner called deputies saying she found Mobley in bed with her juvenile daughter after hearing a man's voice. The mother said she called Hines, her nephew, and told him to get Mobley to leave the residence.

Hines showed up along with two others, and confronted Mobley outside as he was reportedly already leaving the home, leading to an altercation, deputies said.

According to HCSO, both Mobley and Hines were armed at the time of the shooting. According to documents, Mobley was said to have left the gun underneath a pillow before the 14-year-old gave it to him.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Mobley was found unresponsive with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead.

A neighbor's home across from the residence was struck multiple times, but no one else was injured.

"We've got somewhere in the neighborhood of 14 to 15 fired shell casings right at the front door," Sgt. Beall said. "There are numerous bullet strikes in the house and in the driveway. We've got the neighbor's house across the street with three to five bullet strikes."

According to deputies, Hines stated that Mobley fired his weapon at him first. Hines was taken into custody and was charged.

His bond was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477).