Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is looking into a north Houston apartment shooting that left a man dead on Monday evening.

On Nov. 14., police responded to a shooting call at 215 Sunnyside Street at about 4:50 p.m.

When officials arrived, they learned that a 19-year-old was allegedly killed by his friend.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the man as Anthony Dewayne Deadrick.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun, before it went off and shot Deadrick.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.