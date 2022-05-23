'The bullet was headed for my wife': Would-be robbers on bicycles open fire at couple in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife are thankful to be alive after being attacked at gunpoint by two men on the Gulf Freeway last Friday.The husband, who wanted to be identified only as "Sam" for this report, said that this is his seventh time being a victim of crime in Houston.The 68-year-old and his wife were on the Gulf Freeway and Broad Street at a red light when two suspects on bicycles approached them and pulled out a pistol. That is when Sam raised his arm to block himself from the suspect's aim and took a bullet to his hand.In addition to his injured hand, he took shrapnel in his side and thought at first he might have been shot in his stomach.As Sam tried to get away, he ran over one of the suspect's bicycles.He tells ABC13 that he believes the robber was aiming for his wife. He said she is the only thing he has in his life and does not want anything to happen to her.He said that the robbers wanted money, but he didn't have anything to give them. Police are now looking for the two suspects."Our suspects took off underneath the freeway on foot," said Lt. Willkins of the Houston Police Department."One was on a bicycle. So we're looking for them."During the interview, Sam noted that he understands that people struggle, but they need to realize that violence is not the answer.