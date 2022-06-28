Video shows gunman chase man down sidewalk before deadly shooting in southeast Houston

WANTED: A tall, slender, black male suspect is sought in Saturday's (June 25) fatal shooting of a man at 7126 Woodridge Drive.



He fled the scene in a gold sedan.



If you have info call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU.



Details at https://t.co/8rqWU3eO44 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/62WFBlkVTP — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 28, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a gunman accused of shooting and killing a man while walking along a sidewalk in southeast Houston.Houston police tweeted surveillance video of a suspect seen shooting the victim at 7126 Woodridge Drive, near Evergreen.The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said.In the surveillance video, the man can be seen walking along the sidewalk when a sedan slows down next to him.The man takes off running, and that's when the suspect got out of the car, chased after him, and fired his weapon multiple times.The victim then ran toward a house to call for help but collapsed, police said. He was found lying in the front yard and was pronounced dead at the scene.Police described the suspect seen in the video as a tall, slender Black man. He reportedly fled the scene in a gold sedan, traveling eastbound on Woodridge.Investigators initially said two suspects exited the vehicle, one from the passenger side and one from the back.Police described the victim as a 58-year-old man.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.