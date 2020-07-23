Deputies say to not approach man on the run after Magnolia murder

@MCTXSheriff investigating murder at 33000 block Kinley Ann Court Magnolia. Suspect Christopher Julian 27 yoa fled scene in silver Nissan passenger car TX LP# MPT5747. Suspect armed and dangerous has warrant for aggravated assault and pending charge for murder. @KPRC2BrittanyJ pic.twitter.com/d3aq3BCTFm — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 23, 2020

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend in Tomball and shot and killed a long-time acquaintance in Magnolia overnight.Samuel Schmidtt, 29, was found dead at his front door on Kinley Ann Court near Tory Ann Drive.He was reportedly shot just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies say the suspect in the shooting is 27-year-old Christopher Julian.Deputies say Julian took off in a silver Nissan passenger car with Texas license plate number MPT5747. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.He was last seen wearing white shorts and dark-colored hat with a white cross on the front and side.Deputies say Julian and Schmidtt had known each other for over 10 years.Witnesses at the scene say the two men engaged in conversation for over an hour before Julian went back to his car to retrieve a gun.Deputies say Schmidtt's 13-year-old daughter and girlfriend were present at the time of the shooting.Julian now has a pending charge for murder, deputies say. He also has a separate warrant for aggravated assault of a family member in Harris County.Deputies say Julian shot at his girlfriend and her car Wednesday morning as she was driving in Tomball.His girlfriend went to the Tomball Police Department. Detectives heard the shots fired and secured the aggravated assault charge against him.If you spot Julian, deputies say to not approach him, and instead call law enforcement.