Man killed, bystander shot after fight leads to gunfire outside Third Ward store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man and injuring a bystander after a fight in the Third Ward near Texas Southern University.

The shooting happened outside a convenience store in the 3300 block of Winbern Street near Alabama shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to Houston police.

Police said two men got into a fight in the parking lot and started pushing and shoving each other. At one point, the fight went inside the store. That's when police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

"The suspect produces a handgun and fires multiple rounds into the victim. The victim fell. One of the bystanders who was actually trying to break up the altercation was struck in the leg by one of the rounds. But, it doesn't appear that he was the intended target," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "Just wrong place, wrong time, trying to do the right thing."

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The bystander who was shot was also taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

No arrests have been made and the suspect has not been identified. Police described the gunman as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5'6", with dreadlocks. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.