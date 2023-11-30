Man shot and killed by law enforcement officer in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being shot by a law enforcement officer in northwest Houston on Thursday morning, according to police.

Houston police said the shooting happened at 2815 Campbell Rd. at about 7:35 a.m.

A male suspect was shot and killed by an outside agency officer, HPD said. Officials did not immediately say what agency the officer works for.

The officer was not injured.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the deadly shooting.

ABC13 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.