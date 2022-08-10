Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston

A man was shot to death and his girlfriend was injured after they exchanged gunfire with a gunman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man and the wounding of the victim's girlfriend in southwest Houston in June.

Jerel R. Banks, 21, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at 9955 Buffalo Speedway just before 4 p.m. on June 30.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Blake Deion Davenport dead with multiple gunshot wounds and his 23-year-old girlfriend injured with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators said Davenport confronted Banks, whom he believed had broken into his vehicle twice.

An argument broke out, and Banks pulled out a gun and shot Davenport multiple times, investigators said.

That's when Davenport's girlfriend pulled out her own gun and fired at the suspect, according to police.

Banks then ran away while firing a shot back at the girlfriend, HPD said. She was struck in the leg and taken to a hospital.

Police arrested Banks without incident on Aug. 5 after identifying him as the suspect in this case.

He was out on a felony bond at the time of the deadly shooting, HPD said.