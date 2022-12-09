Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say

The victim reportedly confronted the suspects after he saw or heard them breaking into his car. Investigators said it's unclear if the suspects or the homeowner fired shots first.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for five suspects wanted for killing a father outside his southwest Houston home.

Officers said the victim was trying to stop them from breaking into his car on Beechaven Drive near Hiram Clarke Road when he was killed.

HPD said it started when five young men wearing hoodies came out to the neighborhood and started looking inside cars just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said it appeared they were casing the area. A detective said it was clear they intended to burglarize the vehicles.

HPD said a man around 30 years old, who lives in one of the homes, saw or heard the suspects breaking into his car and came outside to confront them.

In an initial media briefing, police said the suspects walked off, and that's when the homeowner fired gunshots in their direction and then got into his car and went around the neighborhood looking for them. However, in a more recent update, detectives said they are still working to confirm if the homeowner actually did get in his car and go looking for the suspects.

What is known for certain is that video captured shots fired between the suspects and the homeowner, and the homeowner was hit in the torso, police said.

"One vehicle they got into, the homeowner exited to confront them," Det. B. Stephens said. "There was a short confrontation, and some gunfire exchanged between the two parties, and, unfortunately, the homeowner was shot and is deceased on scene."

Investigators said it's unclear who fired the shots first.

Officials performed CPR on the homeowner when they arrived, but sadly, he was pronounced dead in front of his house.

Police said the victim leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Now, police are looking for five young males who ran off after the shooting happened. HPD said they arrived in a silver sedan but took off on foot, abandoning the car at the scene.

