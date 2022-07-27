Man shot himself after killing man at seafood restaurant in N. Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after he shot himself after killing a man at a restaurant in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported just before noon at The Crab Station located at 4505 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM-1960).

According to Gonzalez, a man walked into the restaurant and shot a man before he fled.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris County deputies stopped the suspect near the restaurant, and that's when he reportedly got out of his vehicle and shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

ABC13 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information. Come back to this post for updates.