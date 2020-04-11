Man who was shot crashed into utility pole and died, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and crashed into a power pole and died near Humble.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a crash at 15799 Mesa Drive around 1:26 p.m.



The man died on the scene. It's not clear how or why the man was shot. Deputies are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
humblecar crashdeadly shootingshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News