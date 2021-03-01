Man dead after shooting his wife and then himself inside doctor's office, police say

HPD Commanders, investigators and PIO responding to a shooting at 12121 Richmond Avenue.



Preliminary information is just before 3 p.m., the suspect shot one individual before fatally shooting himself.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside a doctor's office at a medical facilty in the 12100 block of Richmond Avenue.The call came in to Houston police at about 3 p.m. Monday.Police told ABC13 that a man walked in and reportedly shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself. Officers say the woman is expected to recover. The man died as a result of his injuries.Security guards quickly cleared staff and patients out of the rest of the building during the shooting. The investigation is still underway, but police say there is no danger to others at this time.The names of the alleged shooter and victim have not been released. There's no word on any motive in the case.