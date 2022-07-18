shots fired

Man opens fire on people who tried to help woman who was being assaulted, HPD says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shoots people who tried to help woman being assaulted, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a woman they believe can shed light on what happened moments before a man opened fire on a group of people in southeast Houston.

Investigators are also searching for two people who opened fire in this situation.

Houston police said it all started as a domestic violence incident. They said a man and a woman were walking with a baby in the 6800 block of Cullen near Ward Street.

Bystanders told police they saw the man start to assault the woman.

That's when a group of men went over to the couple and attacked the man. Investigators said the man doing the assaulting then left, and so did the woman with the baby.

The man came back in a black Chevy Tahoe around 12:40 a.m. Monday and opened fire on the group of people, presumably the same group who attacked him, according to HPD.

A man and a women were both shot in the leg, according to police.

HPD said someone in the group returned fire, and that's when everyone scattered.

Now, detectives are hoping the woman with the baby can help them identify one of the gunmen.

"We need to located the female who was assaulted. We have a name on her and leads to locate her. Supposedly she knows the suspect and it will go from there," Lt. JP Horelica said.

As for the two people who were injured, police said the man is in critical condition and the woman is stable.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmentshots firedshootingman shotdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Man shot after crash sparks road rage in Jersey Village, police say
Driver shot in head while trying to flee suspected robbers, HCSO says
Man who claimed he mistook girlfriend for burglar charged in her death
Video raises questions after deputy shoots and kills assault suspect
TOP STORIES
2 sisters shot by woman in Houston's southside, police say
2 people drown within 24 hours in the San Jacinto River, police say
Near record breaking heat through the work week
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead; witness killed gunman, police say
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Couple in their late 70s die together in murder-suicide in SW Houston
4,000 beagles to be rescued from Virginia breeding facility
Show More
Saharan Dust impacting SE Texas, clearing next week
Gun Buyback event scheduled for July 30 in Houston
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
Calling all food lovers! Houston Restaurant Weeks reveals eateries
3 teens among 4 shot, killed at apt. complex in NW Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News