Man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend at Christmas party: Sheriff

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at 16500 blk of Obsidian Drive. Preliminary info: a male arrived at a house party and shot an adult female. The female has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5CwwNaaiWe — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2019

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: @HCSOTexas investigators say the suspect is on the run. He left the scene in a Jeep Cherokee and is believed to be armed and dangerous, per @SheriffEd_HCSO. https://t.co/2s7GMvy3tI — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) December 25, 2019

52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party Tuesday night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is on the run after deputies say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party in northwest Harris County.Deputies say 52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon barged into the party at a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive near the Houston National Golf Club around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.The party wasn't just to celebrate Christmas, the woman who was killed was also celebrating her birthday.The Sheriff's Office says Simon, her ex-boyfriend, pushed his way inside, grabbed her and shot her several times.Investigators found a handgun in the yard, but believe Simon is still armed and dangerous.The Sheriff's Office says Simon left the scene in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.A murder warrant has been issued for Simon. He has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a prior offense."This morning we began with a tragedy, the death of a 3-month-old, and today we're closing the evening of Christmas Eve with another tragedy," Sheriff Ed Gonzales said Tuesday night.Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor. She died at the scene.They say about 15 people were at the home when she was shot and killed.