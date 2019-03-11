Man shoots 3 people, kills dog in southeast Harris County

Deputies are looking for a shooter who wounded three people and killed a dog that tried to defend them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for a shooter who wounded three people and killed a dog that tried to defend them.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in the driveway of a home on Davenwood near Scarsdale in southeast Harris County.

Deputies aren't releasing the names or ages of the victims. They say all three people who were shot will survive.

Deputies say they know the identity of the shooter and are working to locate him.
