HOUSE FIRE

Man sets home on fire using blowtorch to kill spiders

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sets Northeast Fresno home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders

Paige McIntyre
FRESNO, California --
Disclaimer: Don't try this at home.

The Fresno Fire Department says a man who was house-sitting for his parents set the home on fire when he used a blowtorch to kill black widow spiders.

Yes, you read that right.

Thankfully, firefighters say no one was injured in the fire and the man who initially called them made it out safely.

The house fire happened Tuesday night. Fire crews say there is damage to the second story of the home and the attic.

Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire and were able to put it out.

Although the exact cause has not been determined, fire crews believe the blowtorch is to blame.

RELATED: Man severely burned in explosion after spraying brake cleaner fluid on himself to kill bugs
EMBED More News Videos

Man injured in explosion used brake cleaner to get rid of bugs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireaccidentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man burned after using brake fluid, vacuum to kill bugs
HOUSE FIRE
NBA star Dwyane Wade's former home destroyed by fire
Top tips for safely heating your home as temps drop
Houston firefighter captain helps put out blaze his last day of work
Korean War veteran saves himself and wife from house fire
More house fire
Top Stories
TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Teen on life support after being shot in head in SE Houston
Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Hyperloop tube travel could become a reality in 2 months
Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
Rajon Rondo: 'Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy'
Show More
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Who benefits from Texas' massive early voting turnout?
Fire officials warn of space heater safety as temps drop
Rapper Jon James killed while rapping on wing of plane
Brazoria man travels 900 miles to meet children for sex: Police
More News