Man sets home on fire using blowtorch to kill spiders

Disclaimer: Don't try this at home.The Fresno Fire Department says a man who was house-sitting for his parents set the home on fire when he used a blowtorch to kill black widow spiders.Yes, you read that right.Thankfully, firefighters say no one was injured in the fire and the man who initially called them made it out safely.The house fire happened Tuesday night. Fire crews say there is damage to the second story of the home and the attic.Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire and were able to put it out.Although the exact cause has not been determined, fire crews believe the blowtorch is to blame.