2 men believed to have targeted Asian Americans arrested after violent home invasion in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men who police believe targeted Asian Americans on the city's southwest side have been arrested following a home invasion during which a woman was tied up and pistol-whipped.

Mario Watson, 31, and Anthony Alexander, 21, have been charged with burglary of a habitation, but court records detail the violence they're accused of.

One document states the victim had "her head smashed in by a small black pistol" and that she was "drug on her knees to the living room."

It happened Saturday in a small, gated community on Ashford Shadow Drive near Beechnut.

According to police sources, it was the second time the home had been hit in a week's time. Jewelry and cash were stolen. When ABC13 stopped by on Wednesday, the home was empty. Neighbors said the residents had moved out.

On Saturday, sources said officers happened to be following up when they saw multiple suspects run to a parked car and take off. They led police on a 6.5-mile chase, records state. Only Watson and Alexander were arrested. The others got away.

"The defendants made entry, breaking down her door. They were unknown to her. They tied her up and demanded money. When she refused, she reported this defendant struck her with a closed fist, and she was struck with a handgun by a different co-actor," the prosecutor said during Watson's first court appearance on Sunday.

The two suspects have also been charged with evading. Watson faces an additional drug charge for allegedly having methamphetamine.

HPD said the investigation is active and that they could face more charges.

