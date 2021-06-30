Man gets life in prison for 2016 decapitation of Houston auto parts shop owner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been almost five years since the brutal killing of a Houston auto parts shop owner. Now, the man who was arrested in the case has been convicted and sentenced.After a four-day trial, Raymond G. Jackson was convicted of murdering Enayatolah Khorsand in 2016.The attack was caught on surveillance video at Mykawa Auto Parts, which was presented during the trial.Assistant District Attorney Robert Buss, who prosecuted the case, said the video was graphic and disturbing but showed what occurred, according to a release from the Harris County District Attorney's Office."It was an extremely brutal crime," Buss said. "I apologized to jurors for having to show them the video, but they had to see, it and I am grateful to them for their service to the community."Jackson, 67, was known to do odd jobs at the auto parts shop.According to court records, Jackson beat Khorsand with a baseball bat and then used a machete to decapitate him before placing the head in a plastic bag next to the body. Jackson then left carrying a bag.On Tuesday, Jackson was sentenced to life in prison.