decapitation

Man gets life in prison for 2016 decapitation of Houston auto parts shop owner

EMBED <>More Videos

New details about the suspect in decapitation murder case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been almost five years since the brutal killing of a Houston auto parts shop owner. Now, the man who was arrested in the case has been convicted and sentenced.

After a four-day trial, Raymond G. Jackson was convicted of murdering Enayatolah Khorsand in 2016.

The attack was caught on surveillance video at Mykawa Auto Parts, which was presented during the trial.

Assistant District Attorney Robert Buss, who prosecuted the case, said the video was graphic and disturbing but showed what occurred, according to a release from the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

"It was an extremely brutal crime," Buss said. "I apologized to jurors for having to show them the video, but they had to see, it and I am grateful to them for their service to the community."

Jackson, 67, was known to do odd jobs at the auto parts shop.

According to court records, Jackson beat Khorsand with a baseball bat and then used a machete to decapitate him before placing the head in a plastic bag next to the body. Jackson then left carrying a bag.

On Tuesday, Jackson was sentenced to life in prison.

The video above is from a 2016 report of the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsentencingdecapitationmacheteman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DECAPITATION
Man found decapitated inside SW Houston hotel, HPD says
Psychiatrist sued for releasing teen who decapitated mother
Man accused of decapitating mother not guilty by insanity
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News