Seattle man attacks 2 people with sunroof after going berserk on city street, according to police

By ABC7.com staff
SEATTLE -- A Seattle man is in custody after going berserk on a city street, attacking at least two people with a sunroof that he had ripped off a car stuck in traffic, according to police.

Thursday's incident started when Alexander Ormiston tried to choke a random stranger on a street.

He climbed onto a vehicle and jumped from car to car until he snagged a sunroof and attacked a parking enforcement official who tried to intervene. That man had to be hospitalized.

Seattle citizens subdued the suspect until police arrived. Part of the attack was caught on video.
