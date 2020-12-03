Coast Guard searches for man who fell overboard offshore near Sabine Pass

SABINE PASS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on board a tanker off the Gulf Coast near Sabine Pass fell from the ship Wednesday, and crews are searching for him off the coast of Sabine Pass, the Coast Guard said.
It happened around 6 p.m. approximately 29 miles offshore and involved a crew member from the vessel Sagami.
Coast Guard boat and air crews were dispatched to the area to look for the 27-year-old man, who was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls with reflective tape.
The Port Arthur-bound Sagami is a chemical and oil products tanker that sails under the Panama flag and had left Houston on Monday, according to vesselfinder.com.
Water temperatures measured around 55 degrees Thursday morning with waves of more than four feet.
