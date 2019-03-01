Police searching for man who opened fire on street in the Bronx

A man opened fire on a street in the Bronx just as a 10-year-old girl was walking home from school.

By Eyewitness News
Updated an hour ago
CONCOURSE, Bronx -- Police are searching for a man who opened fire in front of children on a busy street in the Bronx.

It happened at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 on Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section.

Police say the suspect walked up to a group of people, pulled a gun and took aim at one of them, a 19-year-old man. He fired three shots before taking off.

In video released by the NYPD, people on the sidewalk are seen running or ducking for cover.
The NYPD released surveillance video of a man opening fire on a Bronx street.



Another surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a little girl with a backpack walking home from school, right near where the gunman was shooting.

The terrified girl ran away and went toward the entrance of a building but found the front door was locked. She is seen remaining by the side of a woman before someone finally opened the door.

"My heart dropped when I saw the little girl running for her life," said Awilda Cordero, a community activist who is haunted by the image of the little girl and the man firing shots.

"If he did it now and he didn't care he'll continue to do it, so we need to get him off the street," said Cordero.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The suspect is now wanted for reckless endangerment.
