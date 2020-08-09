Man on scooter dead after multiple hit-and-run drivers hit him in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on a scooter was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles Sunday morning in southwest Houston, according to police.Police said they are looking for two drivers accused of hitting the man on Westheimer and Chimney Rock without stopping.The man was on a scooter heading westbound on a crosswalk when a driver going eastbound hit him.Police did not give a description of the first vehicle."It's also been reported that there was a possible white wrecker that was traveling behind the initial vehicle that also struck the young man," said Lt. Christopher Bruce.The man was dead when police arrived.Police interviewed witnesses and are looking for more people who saw the incidents.