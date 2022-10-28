Magnolia man sentenced to 45 years after guilty plea to murdering roommate in mobile home

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Magnolia man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to the murder of his roommate.

On Nov. 8, 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received reports about the welfare of 28-year-old, Timothy Dacy. When deputies went to check on him, they said they found his remains upon entering his trailer at the 29800 block of Indiana Ave in Magnolia.

Detectives later discovered that Dacy died after he was stabbed over 70 times. While law enforcements checked out the scene, they say 30-year-old Brian Guerrero, drove up in Dacy's car.

Detectives interviewed the man and learned that Guerrero was his longtime friend and roommate. Officials say that during the interview, his clothes carried an odor of human remains.

Officials say Guerrero pawned several of Dacy's belongings after uncovering pawn receipts.

Guerrero's Friends reported to officials that he told them he killed Dacy and was complaining about the odor coming from Dacy's dead body in the trailer. They also said he began praying to Satan and asked them to do the same.

Rather than taking the case to trial, Guerrero plead guilty for the murder of Dacy on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the 435th District Court.

"Mr. Dacy, a talented musician, was a faithful, kind friend to the defendant. He helped the defendant and gave him a place to live," Assistant District Attorney Adam McLane said. "In return, his roommate savagely and senselessly murdered him."

"Domestic violence takes many forms, including, like in this case, violence between roommates. District Attorney Brett Ligon said.