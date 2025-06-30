The Woodlands Fire Department investigating possible drowning after teen's body pulled from pond

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodlands Fire Department is investigating a possible drowning after a body was recovered from a park pond on Sunday evening.
According to officials, crews were dispatched to the Wendtwoods Park in Creekside Park just before 9:30 p.m.
Fire officials stated that someone had entered the water and had been missing for 20 minutes when first responders arrived.
The department said the body of a 19-year-old was found using scanning sonar technology.
An investigation into the incident is now underway.