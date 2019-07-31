Man kills ex-girlfriend's parents before turning gun on himself: deputies

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's family members and then shooting her in a rural Fort Bend County neighborhood has died.

There are still many questions in the double murder as investigators work through the night to piece together three separate crime scenes.

Two of those crime scenes have already been cleared, but deputies remain at the third scene, where a man and woman were killed.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says there is still no motive in the shooting.

Neighbors told ABC13 Eyewitness News they heard as many as 12 gunshots when the man opened fired around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooter, 42-year-old Juan Deleon Jr., was seen chasing another driver just before firing shots, according to deputies.

Deleon's ex-girlfriend was in a black Honda Civic that is riddled with bullet holes, the back window completely shot out.

"She was shot, but she is not in critical condition," said Caitlin Espinosa, public information officer for FBCSO.

She told deputies to check on her mother, less than half a mile away inside Horseshoe Bend Village, just south of Rosenberg.

Investigators discovered her mother's body shortly after.

"They found a Hispanic female deceased inside the home and they found a deceased Hispanic male outside of the home," Espinosa said.

The shooter was found inside his Chevy hatchback, parked in a field inside the same subdivision. He was flown to the hospital after deputies say he shot himself. Hours later, he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said they were never called to this home before.

The shooting spree has left neighbors in disbelief.

"This is the first time anything like this has happened. It's insane," neighbor Kayla Garcia said. "It's really scary."

Investigators have not released the names of the man and woman who were killed.




