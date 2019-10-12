Man killed while trying to stop purse snatchers in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspects accused of killing a man over a purse.
Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12600 block of Brookglade Circle around 1 a.m.
Police say a man and woman were returning to their apartment when they were approached by three men demanding the woman's purse.
When the woman refused, a struggle broke out and one of the suspects shot the man who was helping the woman.
The suspects fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, according to police.
