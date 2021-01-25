29-year-old shot and killed while sitting in car in random N. Houston shooting, HPD says

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO are headed to an officer involved shooting at 8502 N Main. The suspect shot a person at 2:20 pm & an officer witnessed the shooting. The suspect has been shot by the officer & transported to a hospital. Please avoid the area. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by a man who randomly shot him while he was sitting in a car, according to police.It happened at 8502 N. Main near Crosstimbers St. in the Independence Heights neighborhood at around 2:20 p.m. on Monday.Police said the victim was sitting in a car having a conversation with someone when the suspect walked up to them and started shooting.The 29-year-old, who was described as a Hispanic man, was shot and rushed to the hospital. He died shortly after."We're just asking for prayers for his family," said HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner during a briefing with reporters Monday afternoon. "I understand that they live in the area. We're still notifying some of his family members."Finner said the suspect, described as a Black man in his 40s, went to a nearby convenience store after the shooting and was seen pointing a gun at people.Officers found the suspect in the 100 block of E. 44th St. where he began shooting at officers, according to Finner."At some point our officer returned fire, striking the suspect," said Finner, who added the suspect remains in the hospital in critical condition. "He does have a family. We don't know his motivation or what happened or what led him to do something like this, but we pray for him and pray for his family as well."No officers were injured in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.