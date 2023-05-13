Man shot, killed by girl's ex-boyfriend while club hopping in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed during a fight while out on the city's west side Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 6300 Beverly Hill at about 3:45 a.m.

Investigators said the victim was sitting in a parked car with a girl that he just met when her ex-boyfriend confronted them.

The ex-boyfriend reportedly told the victim to get out of the car, and they started fighting. Police say that's when the ex shot the victim in the torso.

The victim's friends tried to take him to the hospital, but they ended up at a psychiatric hospital instead.

"There was actually a psychiatric hospital off of Hillcroft where he and some friends, after he was shot, drove there thinking it was a hospital. The nurses actually tried to help him out, worked on him a little bit, and HFD got there and transported him to the local hospital," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police said the victim died while on the way to the actual hospital.

Although details about the victim are limited, investigators said that they believe he was in his mid-twenties.

A detective told Eyewitness News that they are interviewing the girl who witnessed everything. They are hoping to speak with her and other witnesses so they can piece together what happened and track down the shooter.

